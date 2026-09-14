Defense Forces strike S-400 radar in Sochi, UAV launch sites, Russian command facilities – General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of Russian military targets on Sunday and overnight Monday, including a radar station from the S-400 system in Sochi, strike UAV storage, preparation, and launch sites, as well as enemy command facilities, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In Sochi, Krasnodar Krai of Russia, a 92N6 multi-functional radar station from the S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system was hit," the General Staff said in a Telegram post on Monday.

In the areas of Kursk, Kursk region, and Donetsk, Ukrainian military personnel hit strike UAV storage, preparation, and launch sites, and in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, a unit's UAV control post was struck. In addition, enemy radar stations were hit in Litizh, Trostenchyk, and Lypovka in Russia's Bryansk region.

In the area of the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the occupiers' short-range radio navigation system was hit. Three enemy repeaters were also struck in Rokhmanove, Krasny Stiaz, and Kamin in Russia's Bryansk region.

According to the agency, the extent of the damage inflicted is currently being clarified.