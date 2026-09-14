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Rada committee to consider Kravchenko dismissal motion in coming hours – Arakhamia

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Rada committee to consider Kravchenko dismissal motion in coming hours – Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada's committee of jurisdiction will consider the president's motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in the coming hours, after which the document will be submitted for consideration by the parliament in the session hall tomorrow, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has reported.

"The Verkhovna Rada has received the President's motion on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Kravchenko. Within the coming hours, the document will be considered at a meeting of the committee of jurisdiction, after which tomorrow it will be submitted for review in the parliament's session hall," Arakhamia wrote on his Telegram channel.

#kravchenko #motion
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