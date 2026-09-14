Ihnat: Russia may launch attacks from both north and east today

On Monday, September 14, Russia may launch drone attacks against Ukraine from the northern and eastern directions, Head of Communications for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat has reported.

"The threat certainly remains for the northern regions as well. There is information that the enemy may attack today from both the north and the east. That is, the enemy has a large number of UAVs to launch them in the direction of our state. In particular, these are UAVs with internal combustion engines," Ihnat said during the national telethon.

He emphasized that recently the enemy has intensified the use of strike drones with internal combustion engines, noting that western regions of Ukraine are also under attack from these types of assets.

The spokesperson added that Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to "reduce hits to a minimum."

"These are results close to 90%. But unfortunately, 10% remain," he stated, emphasizing that Ukraine's territory is vast, and it is difficult to completely cover all directions of enemy attacks.

Speaking about jet-powered UAVs, Ihnat noted that the percentage of intercepted targets is lower because they are more complex targets.