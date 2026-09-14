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Hetmantsev on potential appointment as prosecutor general: not yet, but promises to think about it

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Hetmantsev on potential appointment as prosecutor general: not yet, but promises to think about it

People's Deputy Danylo Hetmantsev, commenting on information regarding the possibility of his appointment as Prosecutor General of Ukraine, said that it is "not yet," but promised to think about it.

"Friends, me in the post of Prosecutor General is a nightmare for all corrupt officials. As, by the way, for unscrupulous prosecutors themselves. Especially those with a special pension. Therefore, for now, no, not with our luck," he wrote on Telegram.

"But if someone from the Presidential Office continues to persistently push their candidate, I promise to think about it," Hetmantsev added.

#think #hetmantsev #general #prosecutor
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