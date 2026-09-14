SBGS spokesperson on Kravchenko's departure: border crossing carried out on basis of proper documents

In response to an inquiry from Interfax-Ukraine regarding the departure of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko abroad, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) spokesperson Andriy Demchenko stated that, by law, the SBGS cannot disclose such information, noting that all procedures for processing and allowing individuals across the border are carried out on the basis of documents that grant the right to cross the border.

"The SBGS is prohibited by law from disclosing information about citizens crossing the border. However, we note that all procedures for processing and allowing people across the border at checkpoints are carried out on the basis of documents that grant the right to cross the border, in accordance with the norms of current legislation," he said.

According to Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Kravchenko crossed the border through Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border in Lviv region. He also reported that the Prosecutor General's wife crossed the border at 1:00 AM through the same checkpoint.