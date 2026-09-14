Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Mori arrives in Ukraine – Stefanchuk

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament Eisuke Mori has arrived on a visit to Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has reported.

"Just a day ago, we were talking in Paris on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Today, I am welcoming Eisuke Mori already in Ukraine," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, this visit is significant not only as a continuation of dialogue, but also as an opportunity to see firsthand the consequences of Russian aggression, experience the real conditions in which Ukraine lives and works today, and directly hear about its needs.

"Ahead are meetings, a substantive conversation about further support for Ukraine, and new opportunities for cooperation between our parliaments and states," Stefanchuk emphasized.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted that this is Mori's first visit to Ukraine.