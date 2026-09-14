Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania visit Volyn

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky and Prime Minister of Lithuania Mindaugas Sinkevičius paid a working visit to the Volyn region, discussing potential joint projects, including the establishment of a comprehensive rehabilitation center for veterans, military personnel, and their families, as well as a series of reconstruction projects for Ukrainian communities, Head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk, who also took part in the events, has reported.

"Together with the heads of government, I joined in honoring the memory of Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives for our state. During the meeting, we discussed projects that we will implement in Volyn. In particular, we jointly visited the location planned for the establishment of a comprehensive rehabilitation center for veterans, military personnel, and their families. We discussed opportunities for Lithuania to support this project," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to Romaniuk, the heads of government focused on further support for Ukraine, specifically direct assistance from Lithuanian municipalities to Ukrainian communities. "Reconstruction projects were discussed separately. Lithuania is coordinating this work through the CPVA agency," Romaniuk reported.

"I thank the Prime Minister of Ukraine for his attention to Volyn and his readiness to find solutions together. I thank the Prime Minister of Lithuania and the entire Lithuanian people for their unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the Regional Military Administration head noted.