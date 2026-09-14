Prosecutor General Kravchenko: I am on a foreign business trip

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who previously submitted his resignation amid the "Carthage" anti-corruption operation and announced a notice of suspicion for the NABU Director on Monday morning, asserts that he is currently on a foreign business trip.

"I am currently on a foreign business trip, during which a series of meetings are planned. I intend to use them to inform international partners about the real state of affairs within the system of anti-corruption agencies, the signs of uncontrolled influence concentration by them, and the risks such practices pose to Ukraine's state sovereignty, rule of law, and democratic institutions," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, apparently responding to media reports that he crossed Ukraine's state border overnight.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, Kravchenko preliminarily used a business trip to Lithuania as the basis for crossing the border.

Earlier on Monday morning, Kravchenko published a video announcing that he had signed a notice of suspicion for National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos and a close associate of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Head Oleksandr Klymenko.