Prosecutor General Kravchenko leaves Ukraine – Anti-Corruption Action Centre

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre has stated that Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion for the NABU Director in exchange for the opportunity to flee abroad.

"Kravchenko signed a suspicion for the NABU Director in exchange for the opportunity to flee abroad. Before leaving abroad, Ruslan Kravchenko recorded a video about the alleged commission of crimes by the NABU Director and a person close to the SAPO head. According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre information, Kravchenko left abroad tonight," the Anti-Corruption Action Centre said in a statement on Monday.

In turn, journalist Mykhailo Tkach wrote: "According to Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko crossed the border at 2:38 AM in a service car."

Interfax-Ukraine does not yet have official confirmation of this information.