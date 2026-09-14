URCS distributes humanitarian aid to Odesa residents affected by Russian attack

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is distributing humanitarian aid to Odesa residents affected by an overnight Russian air attack.

"Overnight, the Ukrainian Red Cross's rapid response team in Odesa region worked at the site of the Russian strike on Odesa alongside other emergency services... Humanitarian aid is currently being distributed to support residents whose homes were damaged in the attack," URCS said on Facebook Saturday.

URCS said volunteers went door to door to identify affected residents, provided first aid to the injured, and offered psychological support to people experiencing acute stress reactions.

As previously reported, a Russian missile strike damaged a 25-story residential building in Odesa, with fires breaking out in apartments on floors 21-23. According to the National Police, 38 people were reported injured.