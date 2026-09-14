NABU, SAPO view Prosecutor General Kravchenko's actions as continuation of systemic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) regard Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's statement regarding the signing of a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a close associate of SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko as a continuation of a systemic attack on independent anti-corruption agencies.

"Regarding the Prosecutor General's statement, we inform you that NABU and SAPO view these actions as a continuation of a systemic attack on independent anti-corruption agencies. This attack did not begin today. Its active phase started last summer, when one of the main targets was an attempt to subordinate NABU and SAPO to the Office of the Prosecutor General," the anti-corruption agencies said in a statement on their Telegram channel on Monday.

It is emphasized that "NABU and SAPO do not participate in political struggle. We act strictly within the framework of the law and are ready to protect the independence of the anti-corruption system."

"As of now, no suspicion has been officially served to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. Likewise, NABU has not seized any criminal proceedings mentioned in the Prosecutor General's statements. All claims regarding the alleged seizure of such proceedings by NABU do not correspond to reality," the NABU and SAPO statement reads.

"Therefore, the statements of the Prosecutor General, who recently submitted his resignation, currently have a public rather than procedural character," the message stresses.

"We separately emphasize that NABU and SAPO have never offered or demanded any 'immunity' for anyone—neither for their employees nor for other individuals," NABU summarized.

It is noted that more detailed information will be provided later.