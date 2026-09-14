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Russia loses about 1,700 troops, 74 artillery systems in past day - General Staff

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Russia loses about 1,700 troops, 74 artillery systems in past day - General Staff
Photo: General Staff

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated about 1,700 occupying troops, 74 artillery systems, seven multiple rocket launchers, 2,124 operational-tactical-level drones, and 550 vehicles and pieces of special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on its Telegram channel Monday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 14, 2026, are estimated at: personnel - about 1,508,600 (+1,700); tanks - 12,345 (+1); armored combat vehicles - 25,331 (+1); artillery systems - 49,752 (+74); multiple rocket launchers - 2,127 (+7); air defense systems - 1,637 (+2); ground robotic systems - 2,615 (+12); operational-tactical-level drones - 516,441 (+2,124); vehicles and fuel tankers - 148,807 (+548); special equipment - 4,683 (+2)," the statement said.

The data is being updated.

#staff #losses #general #russia
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