Prosecutor General Kravchenko signs suspicion notice for NABU director Kryvonos

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has signed a notice of suspicion against National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos, the head of the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram Monday.

"I have signed a suspicion notice for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. I suspect him of forging official documents to obtain illicit benefits on an especially large scale, and of a sham adoption aimed at artificially creating grounds to avoid liability in court," Kravchenko said.

Details of the case and its procedural status have not yet been disclosed. NABU's leadership has not yet issued official comment.

Kravchenko earlier submitted his resignation as prosecutor general amid a NABU investigation under the "Carthage" operation, in which he and prosecutor Vdovychenko appear in materials from covert investigative actions. Kravchenko has not been notified of suspicion, and a decision on his resignation is to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada. He categorically denies any involvement in laundering funds from illegal call centers or having undeclared assets, calling the anti-corruption bureau's accusations baseless.