The Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized nearly 6,000 occupiers in August 2026, ranking first in effectiveness among Defense Forces units for the sixth consecutive month.

"For six months already, Alpha has demonstrated the highest performance among units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy both on the front line and in the rear. According to verified data from the Alpha specialized unit, special forces personnel neutralized nearly 6,000 occupiers in August 2026," the Security Service said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the Security Service, the following were also hit: 9,142 drones and ground robotic systems of various types; 2,977 vehicles; 2,791 antennas and communications nodes; 1,183 fortifications; 756 drone crews; 222 ammunition and equipment warehouses; 48 artillery systems and self-propelled artillery systems; 46 armored vehicles, including 13 tanks and 33 armored combat vehicles; 26 radar/electronic warfare systems; 23 multiple rocket launchers; 20 watercraft; 17 air defense systems; and four aircraft.