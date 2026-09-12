Zelenskyy reports strikes on 2 Russian chemical plants, Black Sea target

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that two facilities in Russia, a target in the Black Sea, and a number of sites in Taganrog were struck over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, two enterprises of Russia's chemical industry were hit in the Perm and Samara regions. A target was hit in the Black Sea," he wrote in a Telegram channel on Saturday.

The president recalled that in Taganrog, warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine hit an FPV drone production facility and UAV storage sites, an oil products tank, a radar station, and a Pantsir-S2 system.

"We also have confirmation of our warriors' successful work this week. In particular, a Su-33 aircraft and two Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed in the Krasnodar and Rostov regions. An oil facility was hit in Perm," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked everyone who delivers a just response to the Russians for all their terrorist strikes against Ukrainians. "The war must hit home. This is important," he added.