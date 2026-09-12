Four killed, including medic, in Russian strikes on Donetsk region

Police recorded 1,016 Russian strikes on the front line and residential areas of Donetsk region on September 11, four people were killed, including an emergency medical worker, and five were injured, the National Police reported.

"Eight populated areas came under fire: the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the towns of Cherkaskе and Yasnohirka, and the villages of Zoloti Prudy, Levadne, Pryvillia and Seleznivka. A total of 63 civilian facilities were damaged, including 45 residential buildings," the National Police said in a statement posted on its website Saturday.

According to the report, the Russians launched 10 strikes on Kramatorsk using UAB-250 guided aerial bombs, Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers and drones, killing two civilians and damaging four apartment buildings and 22 private houses, an educational institution, a service station, a parcel locker, a parking lot and three civilian vehicles.

Sloviansk came under five attacks, including three UAB-250 bombs. One person was killed and three were injured. Five apartment buildings and 10 private houses, an educational institution and infrastructure facility were damaged.

In Yasnohirka, a Lancet drone struck an ambulance. One medical worker was killed and two others were injured. In Zoloti Prudy, three private houses and three vehicles were damaged; in Cherkaske and Levadne, infrastructure facilities were damaged; and in Seleznivka, a private house was damaged.

In addition, information was confirmed about two people injured in Novodonetske who were wounded on September 10 during an enemy airstrike involving six bombs.

Police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Police and the Security Service have opened criminal cases under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.