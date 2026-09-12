Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Mine explosion off Kobleve coast kills married couple, injures 2

1 min read
Add as source
Mine explosion off Kobleve coast kills married couple, injures 2
Photo: https://t.me/mykolaiv_ova/1419

An anti-landing mine exploded in the Black Sea waters near Koblevo (Mykolaiv region) on Saturday afternoon.

"As a result of the explosion, tragically, a married couple – a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman – were killed. Their 16-year-old daughter was wounded, received medical assistance, and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. A 40-year-old woman was also injured and was hospitalized in serious condition," said acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhiy Reshetilov.

He said that the section of shoreline where the tragedy occurred had been closed, fenced off, and marked with warnings about mine danger.

"Unfortunately, people crossed the barrier… Today's tragedy once again proves that no decision to open beaches can be made until specialists confirm that staying there is safe. The price of hasty decisions may be too high, and it will be paid in human lives," the statement said.

#sea #vacationers #death
Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT