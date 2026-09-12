Mine explosion off Kobleve coast kills married couple, injures 2

An anti-landing mine exploded in the Black Sea waters near Koblevo (Mykolaiv region) on Saturday afternoon.

"As a result of the explosion, tragically, a married couple – a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman – were killed. Their 16-year-old daughter was wounded, received medical assistance, and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. A 40-year-old woman was also injured and was hospitalized in serious condition," said acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhiy Reshetilov.

He said that the section of shoreline where the tragedy occurred had been closed, fenced off, and marked with warnings about mine danger.

"Unfortunately, people crossed the barrier… Today's tragedy once again proves that no decision to open beaches can be made until specialists confirm that staying there is safe. The price of hasty decisions may be too high, and it will be paid in human lives," the statement said.