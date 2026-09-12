G7 parliamentary unity shall translate into action for Ukraine – Ukrainian parliament chair

The unity recorded in the joint declaration adopted following the G7 Speakers' Summit shall be translated into concrete decisions to protect Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk believes.

"Following the G7 Speakers' Summit in Paris, a joint declaration was adopted. It reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine in confronting the ongoing Russian aggression and full solidarity with the Ukrainian people in defending freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It separately recorded the readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in its struggle for independence and a just and lasting peace, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations… The unity recorded in the joint declaration shall be translated into concrete decisions – to protect Ukraine, strengthen its resilience and achieve a just and lasting peace," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, the document separately emphasizes the role of parliamentary diplomacy as a tool that complements, strengthens and expands governments' diplomatic efforts and promotes direct dialogue between states and societies.

"During discussions with fellow speakers, we separately talked about what Ukraine critically needs today: strengthening air and missile defense and continuing comprehensive support for our country," Stefanchuk said.