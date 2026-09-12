Ukraine Security Service confirms strike on Russian FPV drone production site, warehouses near Taganrog

Overnight September 12, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Defense Forces, conducted an operation in the area of Taganrog in Russia's Rostov region, during which it hit a number of important Russian military facilities.

According to a statement of the Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram on Saturday, drones operated by the Security Service's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully struck: two warehouses storing drones; a facility producing FPV drones; a Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile and gun system; a tank containing fuel and lubricants; and a P-18 Terek radar.

"Fires were recorded at all the facilities that were hit," the security service said.

"The destruction of drone and FPV drone production and storage facilities limits the ability of Russian troops to use them against Ukraine. This is a direct response to Russia's massive attacks, during which the enemy launches strike drones to terrorize and attack our country's civilian infrastructure," the Security Service of Ukraine said.

Earlier Saturday, Russian Telegram channels and Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote that drones attacked the Russian cities of Tolyatti in Samara region and Taganrog in Russia's Rostov region overnight September 12.