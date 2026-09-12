Ukrainian forces strike Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Samara region

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) reported that the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Samara region, 880 km from Ukraine, was hit overnight Saturday, September 12.

"Overnight September 12, operators of the 1st Separate USF Center (https://t.me/army_1usc), together with other components of the Defense Forces, hit the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Samara region," the USF said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday.

The enterprise specializes in the production of synthetic rubbers, monomers and high-octane fuel components. Synthetic rubbers, in particular, are used in the production of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles.

The distance to the target is ~880 km.