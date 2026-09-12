Man wounded in Sept 11 Dnipro strike dies in hospital

A 61-year-old man who was injured during Russia's attack on Dnipro on September 11 has died in a hospital, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Medics fought for his life for more than 12 hours. But his injuries proved too severe," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the regional administration chief, seven injured people remain in hospitals, with doctors assessing their condition as moderately serious. They are all receiving the necessary medical care.

In total, 18 people required medical attention as a result of the enemy strike.