Russian drone strike hits hotel in Odesa region, wounding 11 including 6 people with mobility loss – Zelenskyy

Ten regions came under Russian strikes last night, Ukrainian defenders shot down over 200 aerial targets, though, unfortunately, not all of them. In total, at least 61 people were wounded, including children, and three were killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"This morning, the Russians struck a hotel in Chornomorsk, in Odesa region, with a drone. Eleven people were injured, including six with limited mobility," Zelenskyy wrote in A telegram channel on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that in Odesa, rescue and search operations are continuing at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile. "Thirty-seven people have been injured. The search for two more people who are still missing continues nonstop. All necessary emergency services are on the scene," he wrote.

He said that in Zaporizhia region, two people were killed when a Shahed drone struck residential buildings. Six people were injured. There were also casualties following a strike on an enterprise in Zaporizhia. "In Kryvy Rih, a missile struck critical infrastructure. Three people were injured, and one person was killed. My condolences to all the families and loved ones of the victims. Two more people were injured in Kyiv region," Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy said that ten regions came under Russian attack last night, and Russian attack drones are still flying over many of them. "Once again, the Russians struck ordinary gas stations in Zhytomyr and Rivne regions, as well as a locomotive depot in Odesa region," he added.

"Our defenders have shot down more than 200 aerial targets since the beginning of this day alone, but unfortunately, not all of them. And when the Russians so blatantly turn ordinary people into targets of their terrorist attacks, it is frustrating that the response from the world's strongest powers does not match the level of Russia's escalation. A matching response that truly has a chance of stopping the killings and protecting people is always a joint one," Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to everyone who is helping Ukraine with anti-ballistic defense. To everyone who is making the pressure on Russia felt. And to everyone who is helping Ukrainians, wherever they may be," he concluded.