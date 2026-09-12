Ukraine hits 16 Russian shadow fleet vessels in 11 days – Unmanned Systems chief

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), as part of the ongoing 10-week-long "MoLoChKa" operation, have neutralized 285 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet, including 16 vessels from Sept. 1 through September 11, USF Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said.

"The USF's 'MoLoChKa' operation has been ongoing for 10 weeks: 285 vessels of the shadow fleet have been taken out in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. The Sea of Azov is completely blocked, along with the Kerch Strait," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, 16 shadow fleet vessels were neutralized from September 1 through September 11.

Madyar traditionally concluded his post with: "We will stand firm. Moscow will fall. We will feed and rebuild Crimea."