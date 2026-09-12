Total of 38 injured in mass Russian strike on Odesa region

The number of people injured in Odesa region as a result of a combined missile-and-drone attack has risen to 38, Ukraine's National Police has reported.

"As of 1400 am, 38 people are already known to have been injured as a result of the massive attack on Odesa region, including a five-month-old infant," the National Police said on Saturday.

Earlier, it was reported that 35 people, including two children, had been injured as a result of a massive missile-and-drone attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa region. The strike completely destroyed the upper floors of a multi-story residential building. The blast wave damaged neighboring residential buildings and a low-pressure gas pipeline. At another address, three more residential buildings were damaged, one of them completely destroyed.