Ukrainian Defense Minister meets U.S. senators

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held an important meeting with U.S. senators representing the Republican Party, during which he thanked the United States for its strategic support for Ukraine, discussed the pressing needs of the Defense Forces and presented a number of projects and areas based on Ukraine's unique combat experience, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported.

"Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with U.S. Senators Thom Tillis, John Curtis and Alan Armstrong," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday.

The defense minister expressed gratitude for deliveries of critical weapons, which are being carried out, in particular, through the PURL and JUMPSTART mechanisms, emphasizing that U.S. assistance is strengthening the front line and saving lives.

Khmara briefed the U.S. delegation in detail on the current situation on the front line and new challenges posed by the aggressor. According to the minister, Russia continues to escalate, in particular by increasing strikes on civilian facilities and critical infrastructure, expanding production of ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, and attacking civilian vessels in an attempt to block Ukrainian grain exports.

"Russia can be stopped only by force. To achieve this, it is critically important to continue supporting the Defense Forces and provide Ukraine with all the means necessary to protect people and destroy Russia's military potential," the defense minister said.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side handed the senators a specific list of needs for countering Russian aggression, with strengthening air defense remaining the priority area. At the same time, the cooperation has value for both sides. The Ukrainian side presented a number of projects and areas based on Ukraine's unique combat experience. This expertise can significantly strengthen the United States and help its allies be prepared for the challenges of modern technological warfare.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry expressed its deep gratitude to the United States for its solidarity and support on the path toward restoring a just and lasting peace.