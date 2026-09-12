Total of 35 injured in mass Russian strike on Odesa region

The number of people injured in Odesa region as a result of a combined missile-and-drone attack has risen to 35, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"As of 1100 am, 35 people are already known to have been injured as a result of the massive attack on Odesa region, including a five-month-old infant," he wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday.

Two more people are out of contact. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

State Emergency Service personnel rescued 13 people, including two children.

Earlier, it was reported that 28 people, including two children, had been injured as a result of a massive missile-and-drone attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa region. The strike completely destroyed the upper floors of a multi-story residential building. The blast wave damaged neighboring residential buildings and a low-pressure gas pipeline. At another address, three more residential buildings were damaged, one of them completely destroyed.