Zelenskyy meets Ukrainian pilots training in Canada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian military pilots undergoing training at the International Pilot Training School in Canada to master modern fighter jets, in particular the F-16 and Gripen.

"I met with our military pilots who are training at the International Test Pilots School in Canada. The guys are training to master modern fighter jets, including F-16s and Gripens, and strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation," the president said in a post published on Facebook.

According to him, Ukraine is doing everything to protect its skies, and the key to that is having good, motivated pilots.

"We're proud that Ukraine and our Armed Forces have a generation of young pilots like this," the president stressed.

Zelenskyy also thanked Canada, all the instructors and the training center for providing high-quality training to Ukrainian pilots.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 21 Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training in Canada.