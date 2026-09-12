Two killed as Russian missile strikes ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

Russia launched another missile strike on the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (AMKR, Dnipropetrovsk region) overnight Saturday, the company said in a statement on Facebook.

"The aggressor's shelling claimed the lives of two employees of contractors… two company employees were injured," the plant said.

An emergency response plan had been put into effect: firefighters, occupational safety department personnel, rescuers and medical workers are working at the scene.

AMKR said the attack damaged production and auxiliary facilities, and specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage, as well as the possibilities and timeline for restoration.

The plant recalled that in December 2022, the enterprise came under its first destructive missile strike. At that time, the bar and section rolling shop was destroyed and an employee was killed. In August 2026, two company employees and one contractor's employee were killed as a result of an enemy attack, while 18 people were injured. The main production facilities of the plant's power and blast-furnace operations were damaged, and production processes were partially halted.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel products in Ukraine. It specializes in the production of long steel products, in particular rebar and wire rod.