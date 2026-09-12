Zelenskyy meets Canadian business leaders in Toronto

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Toronto with the heads of Canadian companies, financial institutions and investment funds, with whom he discussed the practical implementation of agreements between Ukraine and Canada.

"Just yesterday, Mark Carney and I signed the Declaration for a 100 Year Partnership and agreed on new support packages – from defense technologies to financing for energy and reconstruction. And today, we're already talking with Canadian businesses about how to put all these agreements into practice for the shared interests of Ukraine and Canada," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the discussion primarily concerns the defense-industrial complex, energy, the agricultural sector, banking, infrastructure and support for Ukrainian veterans.

"Importantly, Canadian businesses are genuinely interested in all of this. Together, we need to make this a win-win for both sides," the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of attracting investment for Ukraine's future reconstruction.

"Attracting investment now means laying the foundation for the recovery of our country. And those who stand with us during our most difficult time will certainly be with us going forward," he said.