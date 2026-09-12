Poroshenko calls on EU to boost financial aid to cover Ukraine's budget deficit

Ukrainian Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko called on the European Union to increase financial assistance to Ukraine to cover the budget deficit during a meeting with Member of the European Parliament and the European Parliament's Standing Rapporteur on Ukraine Michael Gahler, the political party's website reported.

"We welcomed the European Commission's decision to allocate EUR 6 billion to Ukraine to strengthen the Ukrainian military, in particular for the purchase of Patriot interceptors. I called for increased financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union to cover the budget deficit. Especially for spending on strengthening energy infrastructure and recovery programs," Poroshenko said.

According to him, the sides also discussed comprehensive support for Ukraine, strengthening its negotiating position on ending the war, increasing military and economic assistance to the country, as well as accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The meeting also addressed prospects for opening the remaining negotiating clusters as part of Ukraine's EU accession process by the end of this year and implementing priority reforms in the areas of democracy, the rule of law, justice and the fight against corruption.