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EU ambassadors again fail to extend Russia sanctions, next meeting Sept 14

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EU ambassadors again fail to extend Russia sanctions, next meeting Sept 14

EU ambassadors on Friday once again failed to extend the sanctions against Russia; the next meeting will be held on Monday, September 14, one day before the sanctions expire, Rikard Jozwiak, editor of the European section of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, said on the social network X.

"EU ambassadors AGAIN failed today to extend the Russian sanctions. Another meeting on Monday, one day before the Sep 15 deadline," he wrote.

According to him, Slovakia, as before, is seeking to have Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman delisted.

"The issue is now further complicated as France also wants Usmanov off the blacklist," Jozwiak said.

#sanctions #decision #russia #eu
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