Two killed in attack on Kryvy Rih

Two persons were killed in an attack on an industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said Saturday morning.

"The death toll from the overnight Russian attack on an industrial facility in Kryvy Rih has risen to two. Rescuers recovered a man's body from the rubble," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, four more people were wounded. Two of them remain in the hospital. A 54-year-old man is in serious condition.

In total, the enemy attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with missiles, aerial bombs, drones and artillery.

An enterprise in Dnipro was also damaged.

In Nikopol district, the district center and the Marhanets community came under attack. Private homes and a fire station were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivka and Raivka communities were affected. Fires broke out there.