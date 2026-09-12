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Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin at G20 in Miami if Russian leader attends – media

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Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin at G20 in Miami if Russian leader attends – media
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to personally meet with Vladimir Putin during the Group of 20 summit in Miami, DW reported.

In an interview with the publication, the Ukrainian president said his country was in a strong position for negotiations and proposed meeting with Putin in Miami. According to Zelenskyy, he would fly to Miami if the Kremlin chief attended the summit of Group of 20 (G20) leaders. "We have to meet, speak and make decisions," Zelenskyy said. According to him, it does not matter exactly what he will say to Putin or what Putin will say to him.

"Results matter. That's it," Zelenskyy said.

The G20 summit will take place in December 2026.

#putin #zelenskyy #meeting #negotiations
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