Eight injured in overnight Russian strike on Zaporizhia

The number of people injured in Zaporizhia as a result of enemy attacks overnight has risen to eight, the National Police reported.

"The Russians attacked the regional center twice overnight. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and eight more were injured," the National Police said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

Police provided details of the night. After midnight, enemy drones struck civilian homes. A man and a woman were killed, and four more people were injured. During the fire, police officers had to extricate the injured from the rubble.

Soon afterward, the Russians again struck the city with missiles, targeting infrastructure facilities. There were no fatalities, but four civilians were injured.