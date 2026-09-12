Total of 28 injured, incl 2 children, in mass Russian strike on Odesa region

The number of people injured in Odesa region as a result of a combined missile-and-drone attack has risen to 28, including two children – a five-month-old infant and a 17-year-old youth, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"As of now, 28 people are already known to have been injured as a result of the massive attack on Odesa region, including two children – a five-month-old infant and a 17-year-old youth," he wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday.

According to him, 14 injured people were hospitalized, eight received medical assistance at the scene, and six declined hospitalization after being examined. Most of the injured are in moderate condition, while one person is in grave condition.

Earlier, it was reported that 17 people, including one child, had been injured as a result of a massive missile-and-drone attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa region. The strike completely destroyed the upper floors of a multi-story residential building. The blast wave damaged neighboring residential buildings and a low-pressure gas pipeline. At another address, three more residential buildings were damaged, one of them completely destroyed, as well as a gas pipeline.