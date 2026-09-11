Events for the "Jazz po polsku. Around the World" project are taking place in Ukraine from September 8 to 13

The project's centerpiece is a tour by a Polish-Ukrainian jazz quartet. The group is led and the initiative spearheaded by Polish guitarist Rafał Sarnecki and Ukrainian bassist Ihor Zakus. The other two members are Polish drummer Grzegorz Pałka and Ukrainian trumpeter Dennis Adu.

The first event was a screening of the documentary Jazz po polsku. Around the World, held on September 8 at the KINO 42 cinema in Kyiv. Concerts followed on September 9 and 10; on the 10th, the musicians also conducted a masterclass at Jazz Club 43, located within R. Glier Kyiv Institute of Music. Due to the ongoing air raid threat, students are studying remotely, so they joined the lesson via the club's Instagram account.

A masterclass and concert are scheduled for September 11 in Poltava, after which the artists will share their expertise on September 12 and perform on September 13 in Lviv.

The musicians are accompanied by Maciej Głowiński, the creator of the Jazz po polsku. Around the World film, who is gathering material for his next project.

The full tour schedule is available on Polish Institute in Kyiv's webpage. Details are being published on the social media pages of the host venues and the artists' personal accounts.

As part of the Jazz po polsku. Around the World project, Polish artists perform their music in various countries. Launched in May 2023, the project has already seen over 250 events take place across twenty-five countries on three continents. Performances are scheduled this year in fifteen countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. The initiative is part of the major Jazz po polsku cultural project, launched in 2012 by Jakub Krzeszowski.

The project is organized by Fundacja JAZZ PO POLSKU and is held under the patronage of Radosław Sikorski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland. The Sarnecki/Zakus/Adu/Palka quartet’s tour in Ukraine is being organized by the Jazz Kolo project with the support of Polish Institute in Kyiv.