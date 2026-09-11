Zelenskyy: We need to find way to achieve 'energy truce'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is necessary to find a way to achieve an "energy truce," under which Russia would not launch attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, and Ukraine would not respond in kind.

"That is, to unblock the Black Sea and find a way to achieve an energy truce, if I may use that phrase. When the energy sectors of both countries are protected. If the Russians, in other words, do not attack our energy system, and our people have electricity, Ukraine will also not retaliate," Zelenskyy said at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum.

He said Ukraine is capable of responding to Russia's operations, particularly in the event of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"Russia knows that if they strike – and they are preparing to strike our energy system – Russia will face the same in return. If they cause blackouts for us, we will try to respond appropriately," the president said.