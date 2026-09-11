Zelenskyy: Ukraine's response to Russian terror cannot be compared to NATO's invocation of Article 5 after Sept 11

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that Ukraine's current response to Russian terror cannot be compared to the invocation of NATO's Article 5 following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, since Ukraine does not have a similar legal security guarantee.

"Today, it is Ukraine, first and foremost, that is responding to the Russians' terror, their attacks, their seizures, and their killings. And this is a just response. And we have a question for all our partners – to whom we are very grateful – who stand with us. We are grateful that they stand with us in this response, but the question is, is this enough?" Zelenskyy said while speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum.

"Can we compare this to the invocation of Article 5? Can we compare this to the entire world uniting in the wake of that terrible tragedy 25 years ago? We certainly cannot compare these things," he added.

According to the president, Ukraine has partnerships today, but it lacks this legal option, primarily because Ukraine is not yet a member of NATO.

"Because this, it seems to me, is a very important security guarantee for our state," the president said.