Center for Ukrainian Unity officially opened in Prague

The official opening of the Center for Ukrainian Unity – Unity Hub Prague – took place in Prague on Friday. The center will operate out of the Ukrainian Consultation and Community Center, which is celebrating its first anniversary, according to the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity.

This is the third Ukrainian Unity Center in Europe – centers were previously opened in Berlin and Stockholm.

A joint declaration on the establishment of the Unity Hub in the Czech Republic was signed on May 5, 2025, in Prague as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Czech Republic.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ilona Havronska, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine; Ylva Johansson, Special Envoy for Ukrainians in the EU; Vasyl Zvarych, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, as well as representatives of the Czech Ministry of the Interior, the Agency for National Cohesion, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development and the Ukrainian community in the Czech Republic.

Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine Havronska, who took part in the opening ceremony, said the Czech Republic is among the top three EU countries with the largest number of Ukrainians under temporary protection. At the same time, the Czech Republic ranks first in the EU in terms of the number of people under temporary protection relative to the country's population. According to the latest Eurostat data, a total of about 4.4 million Ukrainians are under temporary protection in EU countries, of whom nearly 400,000 are in the Czech Republic.

For her part, Johansson, Special Envoy for Ukrainians in the EU, emphasized that the Unity Centers and the entire Ukrainian Unity Network help build a "human bridge" between Ukraine, the European Union, and Ukrainians abroad.

At Unity Hub Prague, Ukrainians can receive counseling and informational support regarding their stay and integration in the Czech Republic, as well as voluntary return and reintegration in Ukraine. The center also provides information on Ukrainian government services, including pension matters, military registration, and obtaining an electronic signature.

In addition, Unity Hub Prague will continue to develop as a space for the Ukrainian community in the Czech Republic. It will host informational, cultural, and educational events, meetings, networking opportunities, and community initiatives to foster the Ukrainian community and support its ties with Ukraine.

Unity Hub Prague is open Monday through Friday from 09:00 to 17:00 at the following address: Rokycanova 707/29, Žižkov, 130 00, Prague, Czech Republic.

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development is the implementing partner for the Unity Hub in the Czech Republic. The center will operate in close coordination with the National Unity Agency, LLC, and in collaboration with Ukrainian and Czech partners.