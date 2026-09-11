Zelenskyy on 25th anniversary of 9/11: NATO demonstrates its strength then

On the anniversary of the destruction of the World Trade Center towers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the American people.

"Today is an important day – a day of strength – and at the same time, a rather tragic one. Twenty-five years ago, on September 11, a blow was dealt to humanity. A terrible blow, a tragedy in the United States of America. Nearly 3,000 people from 90 countries around the world lost their lives, including Ukrainians. We honor all the heroes who did everything they could at that time to save the lives of others. Police officers, firefighters, and ordinary people who cared – among them those of Ukrainian descent. We express our respect, admiration, and condolences," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

He said the response to the terrorist attack was a demonstration of NATO's strength.

"At that time, NATO demonstrated its strength. And it is very important that there was a response to terrorism, with Article 5 invoked. This means that there must be a response to any enemy or terrorist if people want to preserve their civilization and their choice to protect their rights, freedoms, and values. Because evil must be punished," the president said.