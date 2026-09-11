Impact of implementing 'smart grids' in Ukraine exceeds UAH 16.2 bln – digital transformation project

The economic impact of the large-scale implementation of "smart grid" technologies in Ukraine, a significant portion of which was developed as part of the scientific and technological platform for the digital transformation of the electric power industry, could reach UAH 60 to UAH 80 billion, while the estimated benefit already derived from the practical application of these developments exceeds UAH 16.2 billion.

These are the results of the project "Digital Transformation of Ukraine's Electric Power Industry and Its Integration into the European Energy Space," submitted for the 2026 Borys Paton National Prize of Ukraine Borys Paton National Prize in Science and Technology for 2026 and presented on September 10 during an online meeting of the Academic Council of the Institute of General Energy of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, as reported by the Ukrainian Energy Development League on Facebook.

According to the League, the project aims to create a comprehensive technological platform covering electricity transmission and distribution, Smart Grid, monitoring, control, renewable energy balancing, and integration with ENTSO-E.

The estimated cost-benefit of implementing "smart grid" technologies, calculated using the generally accepted "cost-benefit" methodology, amounts to UAH 60 to UAH 80 billion, the Energy Development League said, citing data released by Ihor Blinov, a corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and deputy director for scientific work at the Institute of Electrodynamics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, who served as the keynote speaker. He explained that this benefit stems, in particular, from reduced electricity losses, increased reliability of power supply, and an improved SAIDI indicator, as well as lower costs for network maintenance.

Some of these developments are already in use in Ukraine's energy sector and industry. According to the estimates cited in the report, the economic benefit exceeds UAH 16.2 billion, the statement said.

"One of the key outcomes of the work was the creation of a digital technology platform that was used during the integration of the Ukrainian power grid with the European one," the Energy Development League said.