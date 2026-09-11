Occupiers execute two captured National Guard soldiers near Dobropillia – prosecutor's office

On September 2, Russian occupiers executed two Ukrainian servicemen who had surrendered, according to Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On September 2, 2026, two servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were at a firing position in a forest belt near Dobropillia. According to the investigation, the Ukrainian defenders, who were carrying out a combat mission, were taken prisoner by the occupiers. Subsequently, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces executed them by shooting them with automatic weapons," the statement reads.

Under the procedural guidance of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of a war crime resulting in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent investigative (search) measures are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the Russian military personnel involved in committing this crime.

"The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a serious international crime," the prosecutor's office said.