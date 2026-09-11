Sybiha expresses his gratitude to EU for approving EUR 6.1 bln for defense needs

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to the EU and its member states for approving EUR 6.1 billion for Ukraine's defense needs, specifically to enable the purchase of critically needed equipment for the Patriot systems.

"Now these funds can be used to purchase PAC-3 interceptor missiles, other missiles for air defense systems, drones, and electronic warfare equipment, which Ukraine urgently needs," the Foreign Ministry's press service said, citing Sybiha on Telegram on Friday.

"We highly appreciate this decision. Strengthening Ukraine's capabilities to destroy Russian missiles and drones means better protection for our cities and fewer opportunities for Russia to pose security threats across Europe," the minister said.

As previously reported, the European Commission approved the allocation of EUR 6.1 billion to Ukraine for air defense and missile defense systems, ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment. With these funds, Ukraine will also be able to purchase PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system.