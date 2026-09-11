US Congress to consider Senator Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia next week – media

A bill on sanctions against Russia, which the U.S. Senate passed last month by an overwhelming majority, will be put to a vote in the House of Representatives next week, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The publication said that according to the source, the bill will be brought up for consideration under a procedure that requires a simple majority vote.

It is noted that the bill has faced growing resistance in the House of Representatives due to concerns that it would expand Trump's authority to impose tariffs and lead to rising oil prices.

However, House leadership ultimately decided to proceed with consideration of the bill – which has bipartisan support and the White House's approval – after returning to Washington from the Republican convention held this week in the run-up to the midterm elections.

The bill, authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, would grant President Donald Trump the authority to impose 100 percent tariffs on the five largest importers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as on five countries that help Russia evade energy sanctions. China, India, and Turkey are the largest buyers of Russian petroleum products.