Ukraine Communities Ministry proposes 10-year quality warranty on new buildings

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine (Ministry of Communities and Territories) proposes introducing a quality guarantee of at least 10 years for new real estate immediately after it is commissioned; the initiative has already been supported by the government, the ministry's press service reported.

The ministry specified that implementing these changes would require amendments to the Civil Code of Ukraine and the laws "On Regulation of Urban Development Activities" and "On Consumer Protection."

"A person purchasing new real estate must be protected not only at the time of purchase. We propose introducing a guarantee of at least 10 years for the quality of the property. If, during this period, the owner discovers defects affecting the property's suitability for use, they will be able to demand that the developer eliminate them. If the owner remedies the defects themselves, the developer must reimburse those costs," Deputy Minister Natalia Kozlovska said, according to the statement.

The developer or its legal successor will be responsible for the quality of the property throughout the warranty period.

The new rules will apply to completed properties accepted for operation, with the exception of properties built on the basis of a construction passport and certain CC1-category properties with minor consequences, where the work was performed by the owners themselves.

The ministry's press service said that after the amendments are adopted, if the owner discovers defects during the 10-year warranty period, they must notify the developer. Defects affecting the possibility of normal use of the property must be confirmed by a report from a certified specialist based on an inspection. Within 30 days, the developer must propose how and within what timeframe the defects will be remedied or provide a justified refusal. Within seven days, the owner either agrees to the proposed method or rejects it. After the method is agreed upon, the developer remedies the defects within the established timeframe. The owner may also remedy the defects themselves or engage other specialists. In such a case, the developer must fully reimburse the repair costs.

A similar initiative was set out in government draft law No. 13607 dated August 7, 2025, but after the resignation of Yulia Svyrydenko's government, it was withdrawn on July 16, 2026. At that time, experts proposed extending the mandatory guarantee to CC1 properties as well, most often private houses, and increasing the warranty period for monolithic-frame buildings to 30 years.