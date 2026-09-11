Mykolaiv region's communities receive 13 pieces of equipment from Germany – administration

Communities in Mykolaiv region have received a new shipment of equipment donated by Lower Saxony (Germany), according to Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhiy Reshetilov said.

"Thirteen pieces of equipment were delivered to our communities – 10 IVECO trucks and three Caterpillar backhoe loaders – which Mykolaiv region received from Lower Saxony. I would like to thank our German partners for their consistent support," Reshetilov said on his Telegram channel.

He said this equipment will help communities work more efficiently and prepare for the autumn and winter.