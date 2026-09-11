URCS transports mobility-impaired patients from transit hub to hospital

A rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Dnipropetrovsk region transported eight people from vulnerable and mobility-impaired groups from a transit point in Lozova, Kharkiv region, to a hospital in Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The evacuees included elderly people and people with disabilities who had previously been evacuated from frontline territories and areas where fighting is ongoing," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

After arriving at the hospital, the people will have an opportunity to receive the necessary medical assistance and proper care.