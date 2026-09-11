Ukraine, Austria agree to develop joint roadmap for reconstruction projects – Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine and Austria have agreed to develop a roadmap for implementing recovery projects, which will allow Austrian businesses to participate in Ukraine's recovery, the Ukrainian Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"The joint roadmap with Austria is intended to serve as a practical tool with defined partners, resources, and timelines – from identifying reconstruction priorities to implementing specific projects," Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport Artem Rybchenko said, whose remarks were cited in a press release following his working visit to Austria as part of the European Forum Alpbach 2026.

It is expected that the roadmap will identify specific projects, partners, resources, and timelines for their implementation.

Among other activities, meetings were held with representatives of the Austrian business and financial sectors, including the ÖBB railway, the oil and gas company RAG Austria, and PwC Austria.

The deputy minister also participated in talks with Austria's Federal Minister of Innovation, Mobility, and Infrastructure Peter Hanke, Federal Minister of Economy, Energy, and Tourism Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, and Austria's Government Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Wolfgang Anzengruber.