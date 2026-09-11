Court sentences MP Yurchenko to 9 years for seeking $210,000 bribe to secure legislative amendments

The High Anti-Corruption Court has handed down a verdict in the case of Oleksandr Yurchenko, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People party, according to the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

"The court found Yurchenko guilty and sentenced him to nine years in prison, with a three-year ban on holding certain positions and the confiscation of his property. The verdict was handed down by a panel of judges consisting of Oksana Oliynyk, Kateryna Sikora, and Vira Mykhailenko," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

According to the investigation, Yurchenko indirectly asked his assistant, Fischenko, to pass on $10,000 for himself and $200,000 for committee members in exchange for passing legislative changes that would benefit a foreign company.

"The case has been pending in court since 2021. In 2024, due to the replacement of one of the judges on the panel, the trial had to start over from the beginning. This summer, there was a risk that the proceedings would have to start over again due to a possible change in the panel's composition; however, the judges managed to conclude the case before that happened," the center said.

It is noted that this is already the third sitting member of parliament to receive an actual prison sentence. Previously, the court sentenced MP Hunko to four years and MP Marchenko to two years.

The verdict may be appealed.