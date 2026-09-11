AFU: Two Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence systems, defence industry facility, attack UAV launch site destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that two Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun systems, one defense industry facility, and a launch site for attack UAVs had been destroyed.

"Two Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun systems were destroyed in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia. In Berezki, Bryansk region, Russia, an enemy radar station was destroyed," according to a statement by the AFU General Staff on Telegram on Friday.

It was also reported that a storage, training, and launch site for attack UAVs was struck in Donetsk, and a training center for UAV operators of the Akhmat unit was struck in Petropavlivka, Luhansk region, Russia.

According to the General Staff, Snizhne Machine-Building Plant in Snizhne, Donetsk region, which specializes in the production of parts for gas turbine engines – specifically compressor and turbine discs and blades – has been struck.

The plant is used by the Russian defense industry to manufacture military-grade products, including components for aircraft engines.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.